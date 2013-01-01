BOARD EXPLORER

Understanding Pittsburgh's unelected power structure

In the spotlight: 30 panels that address public safety, public health and economic development

Agricultural Land Preservation Board
COUNTY
Air Pollution Control Advisory Committee
COUNTY
Allegheny County Airport Authority
COUNTY
Allegheny County Housing Authority
COUNTY
Allegheny County Human Relations Commission
COUNTY
Allegheny County Sanitary Authority
CITY
COUNTY
Allegheny Regional Asset District
CITY
COUNTY
Board of Health
COUNTY
Citizen Police Review Board
CITY
City Planning Commission
CITY
Commission on Human Relations
CITY
Equal Opportunity Review Commission
CITY
Ethics Hearing Board
CITY
Finance and Development Commission
COUNTY
Historic Review Commission
CITY
Housing Authority, City of Pittsburgh
CITY
Jail Oversight Board
COUNTY
Juvenile Detention Board
COUNTY
MBE Advisory Committee
COUNTY
Pittsburgh Allegheny County Thermal
CITY
COUNTY
Pittsburgh Land Bank
CITY
Pittsburgh Parking Authority
CITY
Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority
CITY
Port Authority of Allegheny County
COUNTY
Professional Services Review Committee
COUNTY
Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County
COUNTY
Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission
CITY
COUNTY
Sports and Exhibition Authority
CITY
COUNTY
Stadium Authority
CITY
Urban Redevelopment Authority
CITY
Zoning Board of Adjustment
CITY
Emma Lucas-Darby

Citizen Police Review Board
This professor-turned-developer leads the panel that independently investigates allegations against Pittsburgh police.

Thomas C. Waters

Citizen Police Review Board
The director of new media for the University of Pittsburgh is an independent voice on a board that's under the microscope.

Rev. Ricky Burgess

Housing Authority, City of Pittsburgh& Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission& Pittsburgh Land Bank
The city council member chairs the Pittsburgh Land Bank and holds seats on the boards of the Housing Authority and Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission.

About this project

The Pittsburgh region is run in large part by more than 500 unelected board members of authorities, commissions and other governmental agencies.

Board members usually don’t get headlines. Those go to the mayor, the county executive or, occasionally, council members, controllers and directors. But boards often push for new policies, award contracts and grants, lead the charge against disease and pollution, and more.

Now, as the region copes with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and surging civil rights concerns, the operations of those boards are likely to affect our lives and futures more than ever. It’s time we got to know them better.

PublicSource’s new Board Explorer sheds light on these panels and their roles, providing information about each member and inviting analysis of this important part of the region’s power structure.

We started with 16 boards involved — directly or indirectly — in development. Now we're sharing details on 14 boards that address public safety, public health and economic opportunity.

Over the coming months, PublicSource will add more boards, further analysis and deeper looks at key members. Explore with us and, if you have a story idea or something you think we should investigate, please let us know.

