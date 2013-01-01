About this project

The Pittsburgh region is run in large part by more than 500 unelected board members of authorities, commissions and other governmental agencies.

Board members usually don’t get headlines. Those go to the mayor, the county executive or, occasionally, council members, controllers and directors. But boards often push for new policies, award contracts and grants, lead the charge against disease and pollution, and more.

Now, as the region copes with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and surging civil rights concerns, the operations of those boards are likely to affect our lives and futures more than ever. It’s time we got to know them better.

PublicSource’s new Board Explorer sheds light on these panels and their roles, providing information about each member and inviting analysis of this important part of the region’s power structure.

We started with 16 boards involved — directly or indirectly — in development. Now we're sharing details on 14 boards that address public safety, public health and economic opportunity.

Over the coming months, PublicSource will add more boards, further analysis and deeper looks at key members. Explore with us and, if you have a story idea or something you think we should investigate, please let us know.